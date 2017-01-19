The trailer of Dileep's upcoming movie Georgettan's Pooram hit the cyber space on Thursday, January 19. The video premiered on Thursday morning in theatres, as it was attached with Dulquer Salmaan's family entertainer Jomonte Suvisheshangal.

The one-minute-57-second video featuring Dileep, Sharafudheen, Vinay Forrt, Assim Jamal, Chemban Vinod, Rajisha Vijayan, Renji Panicker, Sunil Sukhada, Kalaranjini and TG Ravi, among others, gives a glimpse on what to expect from the comedy entertainer. It is narrated in the backdrop of Thrissur, which has become a lucky place for Mollywood as most of the movies shot in the cultural capital of Kerala have become successful.

The movie, helmed by K Biju, has been making headlines ever since it went on floors as it is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 10 crore. It is the second project of television host-turned-actress Rajisha, who made her debut opposite Asif Ali in the family entertainer Anuraga Karikin Vellam in 2016.

Georgettan's Pooram is being co-produced by Arun Gosh, Bijoy Chandran and Shivanee Suraj under the banner of Shivani Entertainments and Chandni Creations. The movie, which was earlier scheduled to hit the screens as a Christmas release, was postponed due to unknown reasons, and rumours had it that it will hit the screens in January 2017.

However, due to the strike in Kerala, none of the Malayalam movies were released in December 2016, and have been pushed to January and February that has now affected the release of other movies as well.

Watch the trailer here: