After garnering positive response for the teaser, the makers of the upcoming Malayalam movie Oru Mexican Aparatha (OMA) have released its official trailer on Wednesday, February 8. The video, featuring Tovino Thomas, Neeraj Madhav, Roopesh Peethambaran and Gayathri Suresh, among others has been uploaded on the YouTube channel of Malayalam music label Muzik247.

Like the teaser, the trailer of the Tom Emmatty directorial is also expected to trend on YouTube India. The 37 second teaser, featuring Tovino and Neeraj, had become the top trending YouTube video and has been viewed over 5.5 lakh times in less than two weeks.

OMA, which also stars Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Shajon and Sudhi Koppa in significant roles, deals with the campus politics in the backdrop of Maharajas College, Ernakulam. The promo video, teaser and songs of Anoop Kannan's production venture have been hogging the limelight all along.

Going by the promotions, Tovino's character play a communist in the movie, which hasn't go down well with few netizens. The young actor, who was recently selected as the Most Desirable Man 2016 by Kochi Times, reacted with a Facebook post: "Dear friends, I am sorry if you are expecting bloodshed and conflict in the movie Oru Mexican Aparatha. The friendly moments you spent in your campuses are always the best time of your life. This is a film that deals with friendship, politics and romance [rougly translated from Malayalam]."

Though the makers haven't officially confirmed the release date of OMA, the Tovino-starrer is expected to hit the screens in March.

Watch the trailer of Oru Mexican Aparatha here: