Tottenham will want to do themselves, and the rest of the teams in the running for the Premier League title, a favour by beating a rampant Chelsea side on Wednesday. The Blues look like running away with the title at the moment and Spurs are the next team in line to try and stop them in their tracks.

Tottenham vs Chelsea team news

Chelsea come into this match on a 13-match winning run in the Premier League and if they make it 14 in a row it will be a record for a single top-flight season in England. Such is the challenge that lies ahead for the Blues and also for Spurs as well, who need to beat Chelsea at White Hart Lane to stand any chance of staying in the race for the Premier League crown.

Spurs are currently ten points behind Chelsea, so a loss will mean a 13-point deficit and that will be goodbye to the title for this season. Chelsea can go eight points clear at the top of second-placed Liverpool if they manage to beat Tottenham for the second time in just over a month, having come from behind at Stamford Bridge to pick up a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture.

"It will be a very tough game," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, whose side are on a four-match winning run in the EPL, said. "Chelsea are in good shape but we are the same, we are very confident. We're playing at White Hart Lane with our fans, I think it will be an exciting game and we have a very good opportunity to reduce the gap to them.

"It's true that first of all we need to show that we deserve to win the game and for that we need to perform at a high, high level because we will play against a team that is also playing at a high level. But we are confident that we can arrive in a good condition."

The problem, though, is that Chelsea arrive in a better condition and while Conte is not taking a 14th consecutive win for granted, he knows his side have all the ammunition needed to topple Spurs once again.

"Tottenham are showing great form," Conte said. "They are better than last season, they have a good manager who is working very well, and this team is improving every year. It's right to compliment Pochettino.

"Now there is this difference in the table only because we did an incredible run. We have great respect for them and we showed this in the first game against them. Then it's normal during the game you want to beat your opponent. It will be so (on Wednesday)."

Where to Watch Live

Tottenham vs Chelsea is set to begin at 8pm GMT (1.30am IST, 3pm ET). Live Streaming and TV guide for the match.

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN, Telemundo, NBC Universo. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live.

Australia: TV: SBS One and Optus Sport. Live Streaming: Optus Sport Online.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: TSN2. Live Streaming: TSN TV.