After returning to television on the series Peaky Blinders, Tom Hardy is back again with another gritty drama series in the beginning of 2017.

Also read: From Marvel's Iron Fist to Emerald City, here are 10 TV series to binge in 2017

Penned down by Tom Hardy himself with his father, Taboo follows the story of a man named James Keziah Delaney who is thought to be dead but returns home after 10 years of absence. On his return, he is reunited with his sister and tries to seek revenge on his father's murderers.

FX's new series consists of eight episodes and is believed to be much darker. A clip revealed that Hardy will be seen entirely naked in one shot. Set in 1814, the actor will be seen bare-chested in a couple of sequences while his body is covered with a lot of tattoos. Surrounded by mystery, conspiracy, drama, the Taboo is going to be one of the most anticipated series of next year.

Here is the official synopsis of Taboo reads:

Set in 1814, Taboo follows James Keziah Delaney, a man who has been to the ends of the earth and comes back irrevocably changed. Believed to be long dead, he returns home to London from Africa to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire and rebuild a life for himself. But his father's legacy is a poisoned chalice, and with enemies lurking in every dark corner, James must navigate increasingly complex territories to avoid his own death sentence. Encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal, a dark family mystery unfolds in a combustible tale of love and treachery.

Alongside Tom Hardy, the series features Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins, Franka Potente, Jefferson Hall, Ed Hogg, Leo Bill, Christopher Fairbank, Richard Dixon and many others.

Ridley Scott-produced drama Taboo will debut on BBC One on January 7 (UK) and FX on January 10 (U.S.). Watch the trailers below.

Preview #TabooFX. @FXNetworks' new series from Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, and Steven Knight premieres Tuesday, 1/10. pic.twitter.com/dGSjQT6if8 — Taboo (@TabooFX) December 8, 2016