The bond between twins is a strong connection and this was proved by a two-year-old boy in the United States when he saved his brother, who was trapped under a dresser.

Brock Shoff was trapped after a dresser fell on him on December 30, 2016, at their house in Orem, Utah. His brother Bowdy can be seen in the video, posted by his parents Kayli Shoff and Ricky Shoff, to underline the importance of child-proofing furniture.

Their home surveillance video showed Bowdy trying to rescue Brock from under the huge furniture and eventually succeeding. Initially, he tried moving it off his brother from one corner, but on failing, he went close to his brother and examined the area for a minute before putting his weight against the dresser.

"We were hesitant to post this video initially, but a lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, (they) don't have their furniture secure or bolted to a wall," Ricky Shoff, the boys' father told CNN.

"Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff -- so, it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen," he added. Ricky's hesitance can be construed to strict child safety norms expected from parents in the country, where children have been taken away from negligent parents.

The accident happened at around 8.30 am on December 30. The parents didn't hear the dresser falling. "We didn't hear anything, we normally hear them throwing their toys, they are super mischievous," Ricky said. They discovered what had transpired after Kayli, the mother, woke up and checked the surveillance camera in the children's room.

When she checked on the boys, she found that they were unharmed. "It's kind of a miracle, it's something really special, to see how Bowdy helped Brock," Ricky said.