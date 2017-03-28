Watch this insane headbutter smash through 111 building blocks in 35 seconds

A 16-year-old Bosnian taekwondo martial artist has performed an impressive, if painful looking, stunt over the weekend. Kerim Ahmetspahic smashed 111 building blocks with his head in front of a cheering crowd in the Bosnian city of Visoko. It took the teenager around 35 seconds to complete the acrobatic task.
