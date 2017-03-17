Watch these ridiculously cute otters frolic around in snow

Adorable otters at the Shed Aquarium have been enjoying the unseasonable Chicago snow. Yaku, Kiana, Mari, Luna and Ellie could be seen running, jumping, sliding and rolling around, after staff brought the snow into their enclosure for them. Staff at Shedd say bringing in the snow was an “enrichment activity”, designed to provide mental stimulation as well as physical exercise.
