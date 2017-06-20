Morley, a three-year-old golden retriever, had a lucky escape when he was rescued by the Irish Coast Guard after falling down a steep cliff and becoming trapped in a narrow gap on June 20 at at Red Rock in Sutton.
Watch the moment stranded dog is rescued after falling down a 15ft cliff
- June 20, 2017 19:53 IST
