A protester pelted French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon with flour as he arrived for a campaign rally in Strasbourg on Thursday (6 April).The former prime ministers struggling campaign has been hit by protests after accusations he paid his family members for work they allegedly did not do.Opinion polls show Fillon trailing in third place behind far-right leader Marine Le Pen and independent centrist Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the countrys upcoming election.The two-stage election will be held on April 23 and May 7.