Watch the moment daring rescuers pull freezing fisherman from Estonian lake

Watch the moment daring rescuers pull freezing fisherman from Estonian lake Close
Estonian rescuers managed to help a stranded fisherman to safety at Lake Harku on 23 March after he fell through the ice. The rescuers pushed their board over the thawing spring ice to reach him, falling in themselves. They managed to pull the freezing fisherman onto the board and push him off the lake to safety.
loading image
IBT TV
'We could have done more' - 7/7 officer on Westminster attack
Most popular