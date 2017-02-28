Watch the moment a great white shark heads for surfer then changes its mind

Watch the moment a great white shark heads for surfer then changes its mind Close
A drone video released by an Australian government agency shows the moment a shark charges a surfer, then swiftly turns in the other direction. The great is seen setting its sights on the second surfer, making a beeline for him before turning away at the last second.
loading image
IBT TV
Kuala Lumpur airport declared free from toxic chemicals after Kim Jong-nam assassination
Most popular