Temperature Of Love, the SBS romantic comedy drama will be back with episodes 7 and 8 this Tuesday, September 26, at 10pm KST. These episodes will focus on the complicated relationship between Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Seon.

After meeting the chef's mother, Yoo Yeong Mi, the screenwriter realised that she will never let her son date an older woman. So, she decided to hide her feelings from him and acted very normal in front of him.

But things took a turn for the worst after the female lead heard from the neighbour that her sister is planning to sell the house. She had nowhere to go and she did not know what to do. While she was struggling to hold back her tears and focus on her writing, she got a call from the chef, who informed her that he received a long-awaited mail from the celebrity chef, Alain Passard.

On Jung Seon indirectly told Lee Hyun Soo that he is moving to France with his mother. She did not stop him and he did not ask her to wait for him. They were preparing to say goodbye to each other when Choi Won Joon encouraged the chef to meet the female lead.

When the male protagonist called the screenwriter, she was with Park Jung Woo. She was having dinner with him after accepting his offer. She did not pick up the chef's call and the viewers are desperate to know about their reunion. The promo shows them together again.

In the video, the chef asks his lover, "Will you wait for me?" and she replies, "Love is trivial to me. I'm sorry." The clip then teases a time jump as it shows the onscreen couple congratulating each other for their success.

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 7 and 8 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: