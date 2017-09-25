SBS romantic comedy drama Temperature Of Love will be back with episodes 5 and 6 this Monday, September 25, at 10 pm KST.

These episodes will revolve around the blossoming romance between Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Seon.

The onscreen couple will face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episodes of the Korean mini-series.

People around the duo will not be happy to know about their relationship and could confront them.

The promo hints at a rivalry between the female lead and her friend Ji Hong Ah because of her relationship with the chef.

Jo Bo Ah's character gets angry when she finds out that Lee Hyun Soo is the only person who has On Jung Seon's cell number.

The young screenwriter immediately calls the chef and confronts him. "Why didn't you tell me you got a phone? Why did you only give the number to Hyun Soo?" she is seen asking him in the footage.

Ji Hong Ah then meets the female lead and asks: "Are you two dating? Do you want to bet if Jung Seon likes me and if he will fall for me?"

The video then features a conversation between Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Seon's mother Yoo Yeong Mi. The latter informs the former: "You are 29? That means you are older than my son." The clip also teases a rivalry between the chef and Park Jung Woo.

When the young businessman informs the chef that he is planning to collaborate with the female lead for a new television drama, On Jung Seon tells him: "Don't go near her." The video even shows the male protagonist going abroad with his mother.

Watch the trailer here:

Meanwhile, the theme song for Temperature Of Love, titled You Are, will be released this week.

"The first OST track 'You Are' will be released on September 25 from drama 'Temperature of Love', which has been gaining much attention since the first episode," AllKpop quoted the representative of WM Entertainment as saying.

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 5 and 6 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.