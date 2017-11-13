Temperature Of Love, the SBS romance drama, will revolve around the relationship between screenwriter Lee Hyun Soo and chef On Jung Sun when the show returns with episodes 31 and 32 this Monday, November 13, at 10 pm KST.

The Korean mini-series will pick up right from where it left off in episode 30 and focus on the various challenges faced by the onscreen couple.

The preview teases a break up between the chef and his lover. The promo begins with the conversation between the onscreen couple.

The footage shows On Jung Sun giving a parcel to Lee Hyun Soo. "Go back to the hospital room and have it with your family," the chef says.

Then promo for episodes 31 and 32 of Temperature Of Love then shows the screenwriter curiously asking her lover, "Why are you giving it to me?" She also invites him to join, but he says, "I don't want to go there today."

The preview also shows the screenwriter confronting the chef. "Lately we have been like strangers to each other. You need to talk to yourself. I have done my everything," she says.

Elsewhere, Lee Hyun Soo's parents -- Lee Min Jae and Park Mi Na-- plan a special dinner party for Park Jung Woo. The promo shows Lee Min Jae informing his daughter about the dinner plan and asking her to book a nice restaurant.

"Dad, I'm thinking of making a reservation for three for the dinner. Is that right?" the screenwriter asks her father. Her mother replies: "No. Why three? We need a reservation for four people."

For screenwriter Ji Hong A, it will be a rivalry with receptionist Lim Soo Jung. The preview of episodes 31 and 32 show the screenwriter asking chef Choi Won Joon, "so you really like Soo Jung?"

The promo also teases romance for director Kim Joon Ha and screenwriter Hwangbo Kyung. It shows them enjoying some time together at an eatery.

Watch the preview below:

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 31 and 32 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS.

Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites like Viki and DramaFever, in case they have missed it.