Temperature Of Love will keep the viewers on the edge with unexpected plot twists in episodes 19 and 20. These episodes will air on SBS this Tuesday, October 17, at 10 PM KST.

The upcoming chapters will continue to focus on the love triangle between Park Jung Woo, Lee Hyun Soo and On Jung Seon. Park Jung Woo, a young businessman, is determined to impress Lee Hyun Soo, a screenwriter by profession, and start a family with her.

After seeing the onscreen couple cuddling up with each other, Kim Jae Wook, who is playing a chef, slightly changes his attitude towards them. He wants to officially enter the cometition and try beating the businessman. He has already started preparing for it.

In episodes 19 and 20 of Temperature of Love, Park Jung Woo might indirectly challenge On Jung Seon. The promo shows the young businessman informing the chef that they need to change their relationship. So, the chef informs him that he has a girlfriend and he wants to introduce her to him. "You can ask her to come on the day I propose," he replies.

The video then shows On Jung Seon making a special cake for Park Jung Woo's lady love. "Mr. Park's proposal will succeed thanks to this cake," he says while garnishing the cake. When one of his colleagues curiously asks him if Mr Park is getting married, he says, "I think he had someone in his mind for a long time."

Elsewhere, Ji Hong Ah happily waits for a breakup between the onscreen couple. "There won't be any space for you to get in between them," she says about the chef. In the meantime, Lee Hyun Soo meets On Jung Seon's mother. "When are you getting married? You should do it soon," Yoo Young Mi tells her future daughter-in-law.

Watch the trailer below:

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 19 and 20 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.