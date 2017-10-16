Temperature Of Love episodes 17 and 18 will focus on the love triangle between On Jung Seon, Lee Hyun Soo and Park Jung Woo. These episodes will air on SBS this Monday, October 16, at 10 pm KST.

The young businessman now knows that the woman he was secretly crushing on is dating the chef. He can easily plot revenge against them since they are working under him. But he is somebody who knows to draw the line between personal and professional lives.

The viewers also believe that Park Jung Woo will never turn to the dark side. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 55 percent of the participants said that the businessman will continue to support the onscreen couple.

Meanwhile, the promo shows Park Jung Woo seeking relationship advice from On Jung Seon. "The person I like is in love with another man. What should I Do? Should I give up?" he asks the chef. So, the chef reminds him that he never gives up so easily. He also informs Jung Woo that he is dating Hyun Soo.

The video then shows Ji Hong Ah provoking Jung Woo against the onscreen couple. "Why are you always like this? Did you even know anything about Hyun Soo's lover? Do you like her?" she asks him.

Watch the trailer below:

The upcoming episodes of the Korean mini-series will also feature Doctor Crush actress Park Shin Hye in a guest role. She will be playing the role of a customer at Good Soup, who gets sick after eating the food served by Jung Seon.

Click here to watch Temperature Of Love episodes 17 and 18 tonight at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video-streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.