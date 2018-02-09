Professionals walking on hot coal or practicing fire art is pretty common, but these heedless Indonesian teenagers went to the extreme extent of playing barefoot with a flaming ball.

Also read: Saudi father punishes son by ironing his genitals for getting sexually assaulted

A shocking video that was posted online showed students from a boarding school in East Java, Indonesia, indulging in a dangerous game kicking about a burning ball. The video was shot on a mobile phone.

These barefooted daredevils were seen using a coconut soaked in kerosene and set on fire as football. The game was played actively as they passed around the ball and aimed for the goalposts.

In the video, the players are seen surrounded by cheering spectators who are encouraging them as they scored goals.

Also read: Viral video shows Cambodian actress 'possessed' while playing a ghost

This is undoubtedly a very risky game but interestingly not uncommon in Indonesia. The game is known as Sepak Bola Api, which is a unique sport and more of a custom practiced by Indonesians to welcome the month of Ramadan.

This game is not much different from football. Two teams of 11 players try to aim for the goalposts, but only using a blazing fireball, which is usually a coconut set afire.

The game of Sepak Bola Api is played mostly in the regions of Yogyakarta, Bogor, Tasikmalaya and Papua in Indonesia.

Watch the video here: