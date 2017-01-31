Tuesday's midseason finale of Teen Wolf Season 6 will feature Stiles and Lydia's reunion and viewers will get a glance of what's in store for the duo on the romance front. The episode will air at 9 pm ET on MTV and can also be watched online on MTV's official website.

"We knew this season was going to be our last, so we were like, 'Let's go for it,'" executive producer Jeff Davis told TVLine of the decision to bring Stiles and Lydia together. "We thought, 'Let's finally see what it's like.'"

Some of the greatest relationships in life comes out of good friendships and this is what Lydia and Stiles have. But it is too soon to think about the duo getting married. "Maybe they're stumbling towards romantic love," Davis said, "or maybe it blows up in their face after the first month and they say, 'Screw it. Let's just be friends.'"

Last week's episode of Teen Wolf saw Scott, Malia and Lydia trying to bring Stiles back by recollecting the time they spent with him. It also made the trio realise that Lydia was the key to bring back Stiles as they had the strongest bond. "When I was remembering him, I was also remembering the two of you together," Scott told Lydia in the episode. "I don't think anyone had a connection like you guys."

As Lydia searched her memories for the time she spent with Stiles, she realised she was the last person to be with him before he was kidnapped by the Ghost Riders.

The Season 6 midseason finale is titled Riders on the Storm and the synopsis states that Scott and his pack will face off against Douglas in a final showdown.