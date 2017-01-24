Season 6 episode 9 of MTV's Teen Wolf, which will air on Tuesday at 9pm ET, will see the pack trying their best to get Stiles back by trying to remember him.

Season 6 episode 9 is titled Memory Found, and based on the promo for the episode it looks like Stiles can be saved without venturing into the Ghost Riders' prison. Last week's episode of Teen Wolf saw the Sheriff remembering his son and for a brief moment, it looked like the Sheriff could see his son through some portal that appeared in his room. The ability to recall everything about Stiles seems to be the key to saving him. And the machine that Parrish was seen in could come in handy.

Their plan to bring back Stiles may work, as the promo shows Lydia looking into a bright light. "Stiles?" she asks.

The synopsis for Memory Found reads: "Liam and Theo act as decoys; Scott, Lydia, and Malia enact a plan to try and remember Stiles."

In other news, Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis recently opened up about Stiles' unique first name and said Mieczyslaw, a Polish word, fits Stiles' personality perfectly.

"A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles's name at some point," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like 'mischief.' It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult."

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays on MTV.