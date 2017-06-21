While Taylor Swift is busy with her ongoing feud with Katy Perry, her BFF Selena Gomez has cleverly included the Bad Blood singer in the critically acclaimed Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why.

An eagle-eyed Swiftie discovered the cameo and shared it on Tumblr. Swift's 1989 album cover poster appeared in the background of a scene in episode 10 (Sheri's tape) of the Netflix drama. In the scene, the characters of Tyler and Sheri are seen talking to each other in their high school hallway. The poster seems a little blurry but the two are recognisable.

You can see the scene of Swift's cameo here.

Besides the Netflix drama, of which Gomez is the executive producer, she has also included Swift in her latest music video, Bad Liar. If you have not noticed it already, a painting of the Shake It Off singer's Grammy-winning mug appears in the background of one of the scenes in the music video.

Is my brain just playing games or is that Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/WPPLbcsStq — maya (@Plaid_ShirtDays) June 14, 2017

While Taylor Swift's cameo sheds spotlight on the Netflix original, the controversial series had a much anticipated beginning and received a lot of acclaim. The series drew flak as it portrayed graphic images of its main character Hannah Baker's suicide.

The filming of the second season began just a few days ago. According to show producer Brian Yorkey, 13 Reasons Why Season 2 will revolve around other high school students who were featured on Hannah's tapes. "Hannah told her version of events, but there are at least 12 kids who have another version of those events that we actually haven't really heard from yet," Yorke hinted.

The second season is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2018.