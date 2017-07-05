The official launch of Nexon, the first compact SUV by automaker Tata, may just be a couple of months away. Myriad images of Nexon SUV have surfaced on Internet after the model debuted at the Auto Expo a year ago.

In the latest video, Nexon compact SUV is shown undertaking arduous test runs on the Bara-lacha la pass. Tata is pulling out all stops to roll out the right product. Nexon is the fourth model of the company to bear its new Impact Design Language.

Tata has taken a revamp route with its passenger vehicles in India starting with Tiago, followed closely by Hexa and Tigor models. The Nexon offering is expected to rival Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza and Ford's EcoSport.

The heart of the Nexon will have a 1.5-litre diesel engine tuned to belt out 108 bhp, 260 Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine will be rolled out later.

From a visual standpoint, the Nexon is expected to get chrome 'Humanity Line' on the upper grille and is likely to feature projector headlamps with daytime running lights (DRLs). The Nexon is expected to host features such as automatic climate control with rear AC vents, touchscreen infotainment system with voice command recognition and more. The compact SUV Nexon is expected to get a price tag in the range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.5 lakh and a launch is expected in August.

Watch the video of Tata nexon undertaking test runs at Bara-lacha la