Tom Hardy starrer British miniseries Taboo is all set to air a new episode on February 4, 2017, on BBC1.

Episode 4 begins with Lorna Bow, the widow of Delaney's departed father. She gets interrogated by Solomon Coop regarding Nootka Sound. Delaney tells her, "You will hold out." But he promises her that he will recruit the East India Company to rescue her and he keeps his word.

Also read: Watch Taboo episode 4 live online: Is Tom Hardy's James a cannibal?

In the British minis series, Taboo, Tom Hardy's James Delaney is vaguely mysterious.

In the previous episode, we got to see that Delaney has some supernatural power including his magic sex dream.

From the beginning of the series, we found James Delaney extremely mysterious, which was clarified in episode 4. His return from the dead, mysterious tattoos, and finally dream sex, reveals his identity. Not a cannibal or a vampire, he is proven to be an incubus.

An incubus is a kind of a male demon believed to have sexual intercourse with sleeping women. Since episode 1, we get a glimpse of Delaney being intimate with a ghostly female figure. But in episode 4, we see Delaney chanting something in front of the fire while using some white powder in a ritualistic manner.

In the meantime, the camera focuses on his half sister Zilpha's (Oona Chaplin) bedroom as she is seen moaning in pleasure in her dream.

Later in episode 4, when James Delaney meets Zilpha, he asks, "You feel me when I break in, don't you? And I could come more often but I spare you."

He further explains that he has learned to the skills of having dream-sex-magic in Africa. "I thought I was mad when I left London," he says. "They taught me how to use it and now it's a gift."

However, the preview clip of episode 5 shows that Delaney will be seen duelling with Thorne, who challenged Delaney in the previous episode. But it will take a surprising turn.

Here the official synopsis of the episode 5 reads:

After a duel at dawn takes a surprising turn, James Delaney is blackmailed into a dangerous mission that finds him in a deadly race against time. Elsewhere, Thorne's jealousy intensifies into a vicious and spiritual realm, while animosity between the Crown and the Company escalates to a new level.

Taboo airs a new episode every Saturday on BBC1 (UK) at 9.15 pm and every Tuesday on FX (USA) at 10 pm ET. You can watch the episode live here.