Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series, also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with episodes 39 and 40 this Thursday, July 13, at 10pm KST. The finale is likely to focus on Noh Ji Wook and Jung Hyun Soo.

The male protagonist is really confident about winning the case against Dong Ha's character, but he may hear a bad news from the prison before the final verdict. The serial killer is really guilty about his involvement in the rape of a teenager.

The antagonist was forced to talk about the brutal rape case inside the courtroom. When the accused was asked to name the people involved in the case, he realised his mistake. But he did not plead guilty and confidently denied everything. Is he planning to commit suicide inside the prison?

Also read My Sassy Girl episodes 29, 30 preview, finale spoilers

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 39 and 40 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Through the flashback sequences, several other details about the 13-year-old rape case were revealed. Former district attorney Jang Moo Young had a vital role to play in helping out the people involved in the case. He is also imprisoned for letting a culprit escape and could be severely punished for all his evil doings.

Meanwhile, the onscreen couple and their friends could finally get their happy ending. Noh Ji Wook and Eun Bong Hee have already rekindled their romance. Attorney Ji Eun Hyuk is planning to propose his childhood friend Cha Yoo Jung.

The viewers are already looking forward to a happy reunion of their favourite characters. But a section of the fans, like Natasha, are still sceptical about the fate of Noh Ji Wook and Eun Bong Hee. "In the early synopsis it did say will hv a melo ending when the 2 leads will sacrifice try to save each other. Written somewhr," she tweeted.

Watch the trailer of Suspicious Partner finale below: