Suspicious Partner, the SBS romantic comedy drama that is also known as Love In Trouble, returns with episodes 33 and 34 this Wednesday, July 5, at 10pm KST. These episodes are likely to focus on serial killer Jung Hyun Soo.

With just four episodes left for the finale, viewers may get to know more about Dong Ha's character, who lost his loved ones and is plotting revenge against the people responsible for it. Eun Bong Hee may also get a chance to ask him the reason for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Jang Hee Joon.

But the person who has a lot of questions on his mind for Jung Hyun Soo is prosecutor-turned-defence attorney Noh Ji Wook. The lawyer wants to know why he killed so many people and stabbed his mentor Bang Eun Ho.

The Korean drama lovers believe that the protagonist will have to wait a little longer to get the answers mainly because Jung Hyun Soo will pretend to be amnesiac. "He will pretend to be amnesiac," wrote a Twitter user named JaneKa. "Doesn't know who she is cos he has amnesia," commented another netizen monikered as KdramaAddict‏.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India Edition, some viewers also have very different opinion about the fate of Dong Ha's character.

While 30 percent of the participants feel that the serial killer could kidnap the female lead, 29 percent of the participants said that he will try to kill her. A few of the viewers even said that Jung Hyun Soo could seek Eun Bong He's help or try to emotional blackmail her.

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 33 and 34 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo shows the serial killer being taken to the interrogation room by Cha Yoo Jung. The video also features a romantic reunion between Ji Eun Hyuk and his childhood friend. The footage ends by teasing a rivalry between Noh Ji Wook and his former client.

Watch the trailer below: