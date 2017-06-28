Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series that is also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with episodes 29 and 30 this Wednesday, June 28, at 10 pm KST. These episodes are likely to focus on the mysterious murder case of Prosecutor Noh Young Suk.

A secret alliance with prosecutor-turned-lawyer Bang Eun Ho will help Noh Ji Wook to reinvestigate the murder case of his father. It will also help him to find out more about the complicated relationship between Eun Bong Hee's father and his parents.

The Korean mini-series is sure to take viewers through a roller coaster of events through flashback sequences in the upcoming episodes. Wednesday's instalments might also focus on the involvement of Jang Moo Young, the District Attorney of Sunho District, in the case.

Quite a number of Korean drama lovers are eagerly waiting to watch the reinvestigation into the Noh Young Suk murder case.

According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 56 percent of the participants revealed they were looking forward to it.

Meanwhile, 25 percent of those who participated in the poll said Noh Ji Wook would hide the biggest secret of his life from Eun Bong Hee and nine percent opined that he would seek someone's help to sort it out and it could be Bang Eun Ho.

A section of fans also believe that the onscreen couple could face unexpected challenges and they may call it quits on their romance in the upcoming episodes. But the official stills released by SBS indicate that love is in the air for the duo.

