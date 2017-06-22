Suspicious Partner, the SBS crime thriller series that is also known as Love In Trouble, will be back with episodes 27 and 28 next Thursday, June 22, at 10pm KST. It is likely to focus on the demise of serial killer Jung Hyun Soo.

The shocking cliffhanger of episodes 25 and 26 kept viewers on the edge and it hinted at another mysterious murder case, which could unfold in the upcoming episodes of the Korean mini-series.

The male antagonist had his own reasons for killing the celebrity chef and other people. Even Noh Ji Wook knew that Hyun Soo was plotting revenge against the people who hurt his loved ones. However, the defence attorney was unable to justify his act after chief Bang Eun Ho was attacked by him.

Also read: My Sassy Girl episodes 17 and 18 preview

Ji Chang Wook 's character teamed up with Eun Bong Hee and Ji Eun Hyuk to set a trap for the serial killer. Even after thoroughly searching his house, they could not find any evidence. The three of them made their final move and decided to plant fabricated evidence against him.

But Hyun Soo came to know about it and he threatened Ji Wook. The male protagonist and his friends stopped their secret investigation against the serial killer right away and decided to destroy the fabricated evidence.

Cha Yoo Jung then received a text message from someone stating that they can find evidence against the male antagonist at his house. When the prosecutor searched his house, she found the knife. But he ran away before she could arrest him. A group of prosecutors chased Hyun Soo, and he was hit by a car.

Click here to watch Suspicious Partner episodes 27 and 28 at 10 pm KST on SBS. The mini-series will also be available online on video streaming sites Viki and DramaFever.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at jail time for the district attorney of Sunho District, Jang Moo Young. It shows him saying, "How could you have let this happen? You humiliated me!" Korean drama lovers can also expect to see some lighter moments between the onscreen couple in the upcoming episode.

Watch the trailer of Suspicious Partner episodes 27 and 28 below: