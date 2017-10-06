A huge fireball lit up the sky over southwestern China when a meteoroid entered the Earths atmosphere and burst into flames. NASA data put the velocity of the fireball at 14.6 kilometers per second, generating impact energy equivalent to 540 tons of TNT as it blazed across the night sky near the border with Myanmar.
Watch superboldie meteorite explode over China
- October 6, 2017 20:24 IST
