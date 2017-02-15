Suits Season 6 episode 14, which will be aired live at 10 pm ET on USA Network, will see Mike and Harvey working together on a case. The episode is titled Admission of Guilt and it can also be watched online via the USA Network app.

The ethics committee members are not too keen on granting Mike a licence to practice law, and the promo for Wednesday's episode shows Harvey putting pressure to speed up the process. This seems to have Rachel worried, as it shows him telling Harvey she's scared that Mike will land up back in jail. But Mike is ready for a fight. He tells Harvey that the only way to win a losing knife fight is to pick up a gun.

Wednesday's episode will be the first lawsuit Mike and Harvey will be working together since the former's arrest the previous season. During an interview with Access Hollywood, Patrick J. Adams, who plays Mike, talked about their partnership, saying: "Look, they always are going to be working together, they always find a way back to each other like all great love stories, but, I think part of the reason people enjoy it when they get back together is the struggle of them having been apart and trying to figure out how they can get together."

Suits airs Wednesdays on USA Network. The official synopsis for Admission of Guilt reads: "Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and Mike (Patrick J. Adams) walk a fine line when they partner on a class action; Louis (Rick Hoffman) needs Rachel's (Meghan Markle) help impressing a client during an annual presentation; and Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Benjamin (David Reale) refine their product."