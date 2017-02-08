Suits Season 6 episode 13 will feature a few light-hearted moments between Harvey and Louis, who agreed to work as co-managing partners, now that Jessica is no longer there. Watch the episode live at 10 pm ET on USA Network and it can also be watched online via the USA Network app.

Previewing what's in store for Harvey and Louis moving forward, executive producer Aaron Korsh told TV Guide that the duo will make great strides in their relationship in the last six episodes of the season. "It allows for some humor. They have some fun, funny and emotional scenes in [episode] 13 and moving forward," said Korsh.

Elsewhere in the episode, we'll see Harvey visiting Mike at Eastside Legal Clinic to tell him that there is a way for him to get into the Bar. But Mike isn't too enthusiastic with Harvey's idea.

"What's wrong with you?" Harvey asks Mike.

"What's wrong with me is I don't feel like going back to prison," Mike replies.

Mike might change his decision when he comes to know that Harvey is helping him so that Rachel's future as a lawyer isn't compromised. The preview clip shows an upset Rachel telling Louis that she's not getting into the Bar, and it is because of her fiancé Mike's shady past.

The synopsis for Teeth, Nose, Teeth reads: "Rachel receives a letter that creates an unexpected issue for Harvey and Louis. Mike's mentorship of Oliver and Marissa gets put to the test. And Donna gets a surprise from the IT department."

Suits Season 6 episode 13 airs Wednesday at 10 pm on USA Network.