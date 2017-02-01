Season 6 episode 12 of Suits will see Harvey off to meet his mother, leaving Pearson Specter Litt in the hands of Louis, Donna and Rachel. The episode will be aired at 10pm ET on USA Network and it can be watched online on the official website of the network.

Also read: Turkish folk singer Mehmet Asar claims he is Adele's father

Season 6 episode 12 is titled, The Painting, and it will pick up immediately after the events of the previous episode that saw Harvey lashing out at Louis calling him incapable of handling the firm. Jessica is no longer with the firm, and now on Harvey and Louis will have to work at settling their disputes on their own.

"Having two young children myself, when they know we [their parents] are there, it gives them a little more license to argue because they know we're going to step in and stop it," series creator Aaron Korsh told USA Network. "When they think we're not there and we can hear them, they're better with each other. I think that's the case with Louis and Harvey. Subconsciously, they know the person who used to save them from killing each other isn't there anymore. They have to self-correct."

The showrunner also promised that Harvey and Louis' relationship will take a turn for the better in the final six episodes of the season. Viewers can also expect a lot of funny and emotional scenes involving the two in episode 13, which is titled Teeth, Nose, Teeth.

The synopsis for Suits Season 6 episode 12 titled The Painting reads: "Harvey tries to repair a broken relationship, leaving Louis, Donna and Rachel to manage PSL in his absence. Meanwhile, Mike gets a helping hand from an unexpected place."

Suits airs Wednesdays at 10 pm ET on USA Network.