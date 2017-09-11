With Irma making landfall in Florida Keys, thousands of residents experienced power outages during heavy winds and rain. Meteorologist John Morales says the storm is about 20km east of its forecast direction, which is likely to increase the impact on the Miami metro area.
Watch: Streets of Miami slammed as Irma moves in
- September 11, 2017 11:35 IST
