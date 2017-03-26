The first teaser trailer of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi will be released during the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando to be held between April 13 and 16. There is a way to watch the official footage live online at the comfort of sitting at home.

It has already been revealed through the official website for the science fiction film series that the panel for the upcoming movie is scheduled for Friday, April 14, between 11am to 12.30pm EST.

StarWars.com stated that the panel will be attended by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. According to the website, there will be plenty of surprises and special guests on the panel to keep the excitement brewing and speculation spinning throughout the rest of the weekend.

Meanwhile, a fansite called Star Wars news net claimed that the three-day event will be live streamed from the Galaxy stage on The Star Wars Show through StarWars.com.

The portal stated that Andi Gutierrez and Anthony Carboni recently revealed a few details about the live streaming of Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, which includes the first teaser trailer of Episode VIII - The Last Jedi.

Check out the complete statement released by The Star Wars Show below: