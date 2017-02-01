- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Watch spectacular stream of lava from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano flow into the sea
The volcano has been producing a ‘waterfall’ of lava since 31 December, after several acres of land collapsed at the Kamokuna lava delta in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
Most popular