The engine of a Southwest Airlines flight caught fire shortly after taking off from the Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, forcing the plane to turn around and make an emergency landing on Monday (26 February). The flight, bound for Los Angeles International Airport, took off from the airport at 6.40 am local time (1.40 pm GMT), with 110 passengers on board. Shortly after, the pilot realized the right engine had a performance issue.
Watch: Southwest Airlines plane engine catches fire, forced to make emergency landing
February 27, 2018 15:33 IST
Latest News