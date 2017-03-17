Six Bomb, a four-member K-Pop girl group under Korean record label Pacemaker Entertainment, released their comeback album on March 16. 'Becoming Prettier' features the band members enhancing their beauty through plastic surgery.

The mini-album has two music videos and focuses on the country's obsession for going under the knife to improve physical appearance. The two sound tracks are sub-titled Before and After.

In one of the videos, the young Korean entertainers can be seen visiting a plastic surgery clinic and going for some beauty treatment. The second video shows the outcome of their cosmetic treatment by showing a comparison of their looks before and after going under the knife.

While reports suggest that Six Bomb members underwent extensive cosmetic surgery procedures, they did not open up about it. The Korean entertainer just stated that they went under the knife to enhance the upper half of their bodies.

"Plastic surgery cost about 100 million KRW (~ $88,000) for the four members. We can't explain exactly where we got procedures, but you can basically say that we got work done in parts above our waist," AllKpop quoted the girl group members as saying.

Meanwhile, band leader Dain revealed that they were planning to do plastic surgery for a long time. "We all wanted to get some surgeries done to look prettier... and thought, 'Why not perform a song about it instead of trying to conceal it?' People will notice it anyway... so we wanted to be open about this reality where many women want to look pretty," she told AFP.

Korean entertainers are known for enhancing their looks with plastic surgery. While some have openly admitted about going under the knife, others have been tight-lipped about it. Members of popular music bands such as EXO and BTS have been accused of undergoing cosmetic treatment, but they never responded to the speculations.

Watch the comeback album of Six Bomb titled Becoming Prettier: