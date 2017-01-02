Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have recently shot an episode of Koffee With Karan. A promo video of the episode has been released and the duo seems to set the couch on fire with their interesting revelations.

In the Koffee Tease video, host Karan Johar questions about Jacqueline and Sidharth's alleged affair. They play a segment with coffee shots wherein Karan will ask a question and they will take one shot if they have done it.

So Karan asks both of them if they ever had showered with someone and ever had phone sex. Though Jacqueline had a laugh riot, Sidharth took shots for both the questions. Sidharth seemed to have pretty much done it all, however, Jacqueline wasn't behind either. She turned on the heat as she started flirting with the actor, including asking him to marry her in French at one point. The situation turned out to be extremely funny.

On the other hand, Karan couldn't stop laughing as Jacqueline and Sidharth continued with their hilarious antics. After the promo released, this particular episode has become one of the much-awaited ones in this season of Koffee with Karan.

Jacqueline and Sidharth are set to make their appearance together in the action drama, Reload. It was earlier said to be the sequel of Hrithik Roshan's Bang Bang, but the makers denied the reports. Sid and Jackky will share screen space for the first time. The duo's chemistry looked amazing on Karan's show and definitely, it will be wonderful in the movie as well.

It has been reported that Sidharth might appear in a double role in Reload. It will be interesting to see two Sids in a movie, which is set to be released on August 25.

Watch the Koffee With Karan promo here: