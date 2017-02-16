After wrapping up with his Netflix show, Frontier, Jason Momoa prepares to summon the seas as he heads to Australia for the filming of Aquaman. The actor has already grown out his blond locks and beefed up for the role and he was recorded practising for a fight sequence in the movie.

Also read: Jason Momoa reveals what to expect from his upcoming superhero movie Aquaman

In a video that has emerged online, the Game of Thrones actor is seen polishing his sword-fighting skills with professional stunt studio called 87Eleven. The video was posted on Instagram and the caption reads: "Jason Momoa working on his Sword skills for Aquaman at 87Eleven before heading out for Australia to shoot. Modern Day Savage. #87Eleven #Hyperfly #Aquaman #YCTH #DCUniverse #JasonMomoa #JiuJitsuKnows #Stuntmen #SwordFighting"

The filming of Aquaman is scheduled to begin in April this year. Momoa has been preparing for the role as he will appear in Justice League, scheduled to release on November 16, 2017, before he makes his debut in the solo superhero movie.

Images of the actor in his Aquaman avatar from Justice League trailer were leaked online recently. He featured alongside Wonder Woman, Batman and Cyborg in the leaked pictures.

The plot of Aquaman is based on the DC character with the same name. Aquaman is the king of Atlantis, born half-human and half-Atlantean. First introduced to the comic world in the 1940s, the talks about bringing the character to life has been in talks for five years now. Revealing on Jimmy Kimmel's show, the actor confessed that he knew he was playing the comic hero for five years. "They [producers] wanted it to be a secret. But I told my friends. I told them [the filmmakers] I wouldn't say anything, but I am bad at keeping secrets," he said.

Aquaman will be directed by James Wan. The film stars Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman's love interest, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was seen in Netflix's Baz Lurhmann show The Get Down, as the villain, Black Manta.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 5, 2018.