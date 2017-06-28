Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, returns with episode 9 this Wednesday, June 28, at 10pm KST. It will continue to focus on the relationship between Shin Chae Kung and Prince Yi Yeok.

Prince Jinseong Daegun finally came back to the palace and revealed his real identity in episode 8 of the Korean mini-series. It will surely provoke Minister Im Sa Hong and concubine Lady Suk Won Jang Nok Su.

The male antagonists may plan their next evil move against the onscreen couple in the upcoming episodes. This time around they will have to be more careful, mainly because King Yeonsangun a.k.a Yi Yung has already given them a warning.

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 9 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

The promo for Seven Day Queen episode 9 shows Im Sa Hong near the storage room of the male protagonist and his team. "They crept into there...?" he tells his lackey.

The footage also focuses on the onscreen couple and shows them cuddling up with each other. The Prince and his childhood friend Seo No meet the female lead at a secret place. In the next scene, Shin Chae Kung tells her nanny that it's time for her to get married.

Elsewhere, Lady Suk Won tells King Yeonsangun to appoint the female lead as a spy to track the move of Yi Yeok and he refuses to do so. In the meantime, Minister Shin Soo Geun hands over the royal prophecy to his daughter that states that she cannot get married to a prince.

"Do you expect me to believe you?" the title character asks someone and then she says to herself, "It is not a lucky charm. It is a curse." When she informs her lover about it, he says, "It that prophecy is your destiny, my destiny is you."

Meanwhile, Korean drama lovers are looking forward to the wedding of Shin Chae Kung and Prince Yi Yeok. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times, India Edition, 51 percent of participants believe that the onscreen couple could get married in the upcoming episode.

As many as 38 percent participants said that the onscreen couple may fight against their rivals before settling down in life, while 19 percent believe that the two will fight against Im Sa Hong. The other half opined that they will focus on the rivalry with Yi Yung. But 11 percent of the participants are looking forward to a break-up between the onscreen couple.

Watch the trailer of Seven Day Queen episode 9 below: