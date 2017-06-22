Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 8 this Thursday, June 22, at 10 pm KST. It will focus on the complicated relationship between Prince Jinseong Daegun and Shin Chae Kyung.

Except for Seo No, no one likes to support the on-screen couple mainly because people close to the two of them believe that they have an ill-fated relationship. Whenever Yi Yeok and Minister Shin Soo Geun's daughter came closer to each other, they landed into trouble.

Five years ago, the prince was dethroned and almost killed by Minister Im Sa Hong and concubine Lady suk Won Jang Nok Su. The antagonists are determined to take the onscreen couple out of their way and this time around Park Si Eun's character is their victim.

The concubine has already come up with a brilliant plan to trap Jinseong Daegun. She asked the minister to tie the female protagonist in front of the marketplace. She wants Yi Yeok to come forward and help his lover.

In episode 8 of the historical drama, the antagonists will execute their plans and the Prince will fall deeply into their trap. The promo features the male protagonist back in the palace and King Yeonsangun comes to know about his arrival. "Do you want to play hide and seek with me?" he says.

The footage also features a reunion between the onscreen couple. It shows the title character asking her lover, "You did not think I would be dead," and he replies, "You said you would not wait. You told me not to come."

Shin Soo Geun's daughter even confronts the King and asks him, "Why must you go to such lengths to catch him?" and he just says, "I cannot believe that I resorted to such cowardice to catch you."

Watch the trailer of Seven Day Queen episode 8 below:

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 8 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. The Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.