Seven Day Queen, the KBS historical drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 20 this Thursday, August 3, at 10pm KST. The finale will feature the demise of Shin Chae Kyung a.k.a Queen Dan Kyung.

The female lead made a life-changing decision after realising that Dowager Queen Jasun and her followers will continue to haunt her until she breaks up with King Jungjong. So she decided to risk her life for the happiness of Lee Yeok.

Admitting a secret team up with former King Yeonsangun, made the Dowager Queen furious and forced Prince Jinseong Daegun to move against the title character. The confession also made things easy for Minister Park Won Jong and his niece Yoon Myung Hye.

Go Bo Gyeol's character had no plans to get involved in politics after Seo Noh's demise. But after realising that she could face big ramifications for all the evil doings, the secret admirer of Lee Yeok did everything possible to dethrone Queen Dan Kyung.

Dowager Queen has already urged the King to behead the female lead and the ministers requested him to severely punish her. So the finale will probably feature the demise of Shin Chae Kyung.

The promo shows minister pleading the King to dethrone the Queen. Shortly, the female lead gets kicked out of the palace. "We promised to keep our love by not seeing each other. Now you know we were never meant to be together. We met and fell in love. Now in death I will protect the love we had," the title character says.

But things are likely to take a surprising turn after Lee Yeok receives a secret message from Lee Yoong. The footage features Minister Park Won Jong behind bars. It shows the male protagonist confronting him. "You deceived and insulted me. I will kill your sons and grandsons for treason," he says in the video.

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 20 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: