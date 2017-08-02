Seven Day Queen, the KBS historical drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, returns with episode 19 this Wednesday, August 2, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will revolve around the love triangle between Lee Yeok, Shin Chae Kyung and Lee Yoong.

Even after realising that former King Yeonsangun will never support her relationship with Prince Jinseong Daegun, the female lead decides to meet him. The dethroned King will surely use the opportunity to move against his sibling.

The promo teases a secret team up between Queen Dan Kyung and her brother-in-law. The collaboration will probably provoke newly-crowned King Jungjong to move against his wife. The clip shows a group of soldiers chasing the female lead and the dethroned King.

The video begins with the crowning ceremony of Lee Yeok. "I will be seating on the King's throne," he informs the ministers. Shortly, Shin Chae Kyung meets her lover and tells him, "You have to be an upright King and protect us all."

The footage then hints at troubled moments for the female lead, as it shows her being chased out of the palace with her nanny. The male protagonist runs after her and says, "If you just push this door away, we can see each other."

The promo also focuses on the evil moves of Dowager Queen Jasun and Minister Park Won Jong, who tries to kill the Queen. They even force King Jungjong to release a statement against the female lead.

But the male protagonist supports his wife and releases a statement in favour of her, which read: "If anyone talks about the deposal of a queen, I will take that as disdaining the royal family." The promo ends by teasing the demise of Shin Chae Kyung.

Seven Day Queen episode 19 will air live on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST.

