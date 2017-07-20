The KBS historical drama Seven Day Queen, also known as Queen For Seven Days, returns with episode 16 this Thursday, July 20, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will feature troubled moments for Shin Chae Kyung and her family members.

The female lead never expected Lee Yoong to move against her parents and she was shocked to see her father being framed for helping the traitors. Minister Shin Soo Geun was just trying to help Lee Yeok and his rival minister Im Sa Hong took it as an opportunity.

Queen Shin's sibling was arrested and brought to the palace by the male antagonist, claiming he has a major role to play in scheming against King Yeonsangun. The furious King might send the accused to prison or behead him.

The promo shows Prince Jinseong Daegun reaching out for his wife's help. "Look, Yung. Will you use others as shields and weapons to save your own skin? Even without solid proof, you can name someone a traitor and have them killed. What good is the throne without beliefs and principles?" he says in the footage.

Lee Yoong becomes really furious to see his younger brother confronting him in front of the ministers and soldiers. "You stand before me brandishing a sword. I feel so excited," he says.

Meanwhile, Seo Noh informs the male protagonist that the King will never change and it is his responsibility to protect Shin Chae Kyung. When he reminds the Prince that the King could demand something he must not have, he replies, "I cannot give it."

Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: