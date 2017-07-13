Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 14 this Thursday, July 14, at 10pm KST. The chapter will continue to focus on the rivalry between the royal brothers, Lee Yeok and Lee Yoong.

Prince Jinseong Daegun was keeping it a secret that Shin Chae Kyung is the woman who has the secret will of late King Seongjong. Even the female lead did not know that something really important is being tattooed on her body.

After a conversation with King Yeonsangun, the title character realised that she has to decide the future of Joseon. She also managed to find the secret will that her father-in-law was hiding from everyone.

But making her husband the King of Joseon was not the most important thing in her life. The daughter of Minister Shin Soo Geun just wanted to lead an ordinary life and clear up the misunderstanding between the royal brothers.

Although the female lead tried to destroy the secret will of the late King, it is not clear if she succeeded in her mission. Shin Chae Kyung might have hidden it somewhere so that no one can get it.

The promo shows the title character removing the tattoo from her back by burning her skin. Shortly, Lee Yeok becomes sceptical about her moves. "Chae Gyung, What am I doing to you?" he says while trying to hold back his tears.

The footage also shows concubine Jang Nok Soo informing the King that Dowager Queen ordered the consummation. She even tells him that the Queen is trying to find out something through the process.

So, Lee Yoong asks the soldiers to arrest the female lead and check her body. But she refuses to follow his command. "If someone forcefully tries to see a tattoo on a woman's body," she says in the video.

