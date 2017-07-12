Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, returns with episode 13 this Wednesday, July 12, at 10pm KST. This chapter will probably feature some unexpected challenges for the onscreen couple, Shin Chae Kyung and Prince Lee Yeok.

The female lead now knows that her lover was scheming against King Yeonsangun and he is planning to kill the people who are against him. She was shocked to find out that her father's name is on his hit list.

The title character may not be able to trust Prince Jinseong Daegun anymore and she is really furious with him. Will she team up with Lee Yoong to kill her lover? According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, the female lead can never betray the prince.

The promo also shows Shin Chae Kyung asking King Yeonsangun, "Do you really want me to kill Prince Jinseong with my own hands? Is this why you allowed our marriage?"

The footage even features the onscreen couple cuddling with each other. "We should do this to look like a newlywed couple. No matter what happens, don't ever let go of me," the Prince says.

Things take a turn for the worst after Minister Park Won Jong's niece, Yoon Myung Hye, informs Lee Yeok that Shin Chae Kyung has the secret document. So, he will probably find a place to live quietly with his wife. When the female lead asks her lover, "Where are we going?" he tells her that it's somewhere he can feel safe.

The video then shows King Yeonsangun shouting and yelling at everyone. "How could Chaegyeong stay so quiet? Please hold on to Chaegyeong. They are all my people," he says. The promo ends by teasing the demise of Minister Shin Soo Geun and Lady Kwon.

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 13 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: