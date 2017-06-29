Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 10 this Thursday, June 29, at 10 pm KST. These episodes could feature some unexpected challenges for Prince Jinseong Daegun and King Yeonsangun.

The royal brothers have no plans to sort out things and they are just waiting for the right time to move against each other. Now, Shin Chae Kyung has also become a part of it and she is left with no choice.

After reading the prophecy about her future, the female lead tried her best to ignore the royal brothers. But Prince Yi Yeok purposely dragged her into it for his own personal benefits. Dowager Queen Jasun and Minister Park Won Jong are also helping the Prince in plotting revenge against his half-brother.

Also read: Watch Ruler: Master Of The Mask episodes 31 and 32 live online

For the time being, Minister Im Sa Hong and concubine Lady Suk Won Jang Nok Su have decided not to interfere in the rivalry between the royal brothers. King Yeonsangun is already disappointed with them and if they make any reckless moves, he could even kill them.

Yi Yeok does not know that Yi Yung never tries to hurt him and he has always cared for him. Only Shin Chae Kyung can do something to unite the two siblings. Will she succeed in doing that? Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 10 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

The promo for episode 10 shows Yeonsangun asking his half-brother the real reason for him to marry the female lead and he says that it is because he loves her. Shortly, the Prince tells his mother, "It is not a mere marriage. It is a stepping stone towards our goal."

Elsewhere, Yi Yung asks Minister Shin Soo Geun, "If Prince Jin Seong were to plot treason, whose side will you be on?" and then he screams loudly, "There can be nothing a king cannot have."

In reply, the Prince murmurs, "Watch and see. I shall take everything back one by one starting with Chae Gyung." Supporting him, Minister Park Won Jong says, "You must use everything you have to become king."

Watch the trailer of Seven Day Queen episode 10 below: