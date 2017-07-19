Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, returns with episode 15 this Wednesday, at 10pm KST. The chapter will focus on the evil moves of Lee Yoong.

Lee Yeok was willing to make a big sacrifice for his half brother just because Shin Chae Kyung requested to give him one more chance. But King Yeonsangun never trusted his sibling and the interference of Minister Im Sa Hong will make things worse.

Concubine Lady Suk Won Jang Nok Soo is also good at sprinkling salt on the wounds. It wouldn't be really surprising to see the King turn out to be wild beast. He might want to kill everybody close to Prince Jinseong Daegun.

The promo shows Lee Yoong torturing the male protagonist's lackey Seo No in prison. Hwang Chan Sung's character challenges the King and says, "Look, the King will never change." Shortly, he faces jail time and the King orders the soldiers to execute him publicly.

"Hang him high where everyone can see him. Where Yeok can see him! Where he can hear him!" the King says in the footage.

The video also features the onscreen romance between Lee Yeok and Shin Chae Kyung. When the male lead tells his wife that he never wants to say goodbye to her, she replies, "We were together all day. We will be together forever." But the clip ends by showing them running away from someone.

Click here to watch Seven Day Queen episode 15 live online on KBS2 tonight at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: