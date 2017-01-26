The singer-actress Selena Gomez teases us with the first look of the upcoming Netflix series Thirteen Reasons Why, on Instagram. Gomez is an executive producer on the show.

The Netflix teen drama series is adapted from the New York Times bestseller Thirteen Reasons Why, written by Jay Asher.

Gomez, who has one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram, posted the teaser captioning it: "A peek at a passion project I've been working on with Netflix."

The series follows Clay Jensen as he returns home from school to find a mysterious box with his name on it lying on his porch. Inside he discovers cassette tapes recorded by Hannah Baker, his classmate, and crush—who tragically committed suicide two weeks earlier.

On the tape, Hannah explains that there are 13 reasons why she decided to end her life while giving references of 13 people. With all twists and turns, 13 Reasons Why weaves a very interesting story of a teenage life that will hook viewers till the end.

The series features Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Kate Walsh, Brain D'Arcy, Derek Luke, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Alisha Boe, Christian Navarro, and Tommy Dorfman.

Thirteen Reasons Why is directed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight). Written by Tony and Pulitzer Prize-Winner Brian Yorkey and executive produced by Selena Gomez, Joy Gorman and Brian Yorkey and Kristel Laiblin, the series will premiere on Netflix.

Selena Gomez was originally supposed to feature as the female lead, but later backed down and decided to step in as producer.

In an interaction with ET last year, she said, "My mom [Mandy Teefey] and I are actually producing a few projects together. It's something we've always loved to do, creating content that inspires people, that moves people. Why I love filmmaking, why I love making music is because it affects people.

That's something I've always wanted to be a part of -- whether I'm in it or not, I want to make things great."

The 13-episode-series is set to air on March 31, 2017. Watch the teaser below (posted by Selena Gomez).