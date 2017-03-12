Everything comes to a standstill when two of the biggest clubs in Scotland – Celtic and Rangers – go head-to-head. The two teams are set for an Old Firm Derby in the Scottish Premiership at Celtic Park on Sunday.

Both the teams will stop at nothing to pick up three points. However, Celtic have been the best team in the Scottish Premiership, winning 26 of the 27 games, and having drawn one game.

Celtic have not lost a single game this season, and Rangers will be keen to become the first club to beat them, though the latter are 33 points below their rivals in the table. Under Brendan Rodgers, Celtic have been mighty impressive, and the former Liverpool manager, despite their form, is aware that this derby is going to be tough.

"It will be another tough game like all our games are. The Celtic-Rangers games I have been involved in so far have been fantastic games. We have played well in the three games and got the result. We always anticipate a tough game and I'm sure this one will be no different," Celtic's official website quoted Rodgers as saying.

"I have really enjoyed them. I have enjoyed all the games up here managing Celtic but, of course, the Celtic-Rangers games are well-renowned throughout the world as one of the great derby games, if not the greatest derby game."

Rangers, after losing back-to-back games in the Scottish Premiership against Dundee and Inverness, have come back well. They defeated St. Johnstone 3-2 and thrashed Hamilton 6-0.

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty wants his players to come up with goods against Celtic on Sunday.

"I know about the history of the fixture, I know about the game and I know about the emotion behind it. It's the experience of it I am looking forward to and the growth that we can get as a team and as a football club, and what personally we can take from it," Rangers' official website quoted Murty as saying.

"I think if we can approach it as bravely as we have done in this week's work, then I think it is there to be relished and enjoyed. As much as I won't enjoy it on the sideline as I'm not of that mindset, I think looking back on it after the event, I will look back on it being a watershed moment in my career in terms of my development and where I want to go.

Rangers will not be at their full strength with players like Joe Garner, Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar out for the derby.

Where to watch live:

Celtic vs Rangers derby is set for 12 pm local time, 5. 30 pm IST, 8 am ET start. Here is the live TV and streaming options.

India: TV: No coverage

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports Go.

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live Streaming: FoxSoccer2Go.

Canada: TV: Sportsnet World. Live Streaming: Watch Sportsnet World.

Middle East, Australia: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.