School 2017, KBS coming-of-age drama, will be back with episode 9 this Monday, August 14, at 10pm KST. This chapter could feature Hyun Tae Woon and Ra Eun Ho as a power couple.

The billionaire boy and the female lead were really close to each other. They may take their relationship to the next level and share intimate moments. The viewers are already looking forward to their romance.

However, a section of the fans believes that the female lead will get entangled in a love triangle with the brilliant student and the billionaire boy. According to a Twitter poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 71 percent of the participants said that the onscreen couple will be disturbed by Song Dae Hwi.

Also read The King Loves episodes 17, 18 preview

Meanwhile, 29 percent of those who participated in the poll also opined that Shim Kang Myung, Han Soo Ji or Oh Sa Rang might create problems for Hyun Tae Woon and Ra Eun Ho. The female lead's loyal best friend has already revealed that she is not happy to see the two together.

The promo hints at a rivalry between the rebel student and Kim Hee Chan. "If anything happens to Ra Eun Ho, I will kill you," the billionaire boy tells the prosecutor's son. The footage also features a conversation between the onscreen couple.

"I know how to separate work and love. I am not that king of a person. Please stay nearby me, so I can see you whenever I miss you," Hyun Tae Woon tells his lover. The video also shows him asking himself, "Why is she always on my mind? Why am I keep missing her?"

Click here to watch School 2017 episodes 9 and 10 live online on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

Watch the trailer below: