School 2017, the KBS fictional drama, returns with episode 5 this Monday, July 31, at 10pm KST. This chapter will probably focus on the rivalry between Hyun Tae Woon and Song Dae Hwi.

In episode 4 of the Korean mini-series, Ra Eun Ho was surprised to see the face of billionaire boy under the black hoodie. She was not expecting him to be the mysterious student X. The female lead was sure that the class topper is creating problems for the management.

Many of the Korean drama lovers do not agree with the female lead, as they believe that Kim Jung Hyun's character is the mysterious student. According to a Twitter Poll conducted by International Business Times India Edition, an impressive 40 percent of the participants said the millionaire boy is student X.

However, 34 percent of those who participated in the poll believe that the student's president is behind the black hoodie. A section of fans is looking forward to seeing both of them under the hoodie while a few others hope that the male leads have nothing to do with the mysterious student.

A promo for the upcoming episode teases the involvement of Dae Hwi in threatening the principal. The clip shows him secretly noting the conversation between teachers. It also shows him threatening Tae Woon.

"I don't think this is the right time for you to intervene. If you don't stop, I will have to get rid of both of you," the class topper says in the footage. So it remains to be seen if he is the real X.

In the meantime, the female lead tries to track all the moves of the billionaire boy. "Look! X is standing right here. That copycat crime thing is over. I'm keeping my eye on you. Better watch out. I'm talking too much. How rude of me," Eun Ho tells Tae Woon in the video.

Click here to watch School 2017 episodes 5 and 6 live online on KBS2 at 10 pm KST. Korean drama lovers can also watch the mini-series online here.

